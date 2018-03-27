FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
March 27, 2018 / 1:23 PM / Updated 19 hours ago

UK awaits security advice before any intervention in GKN deal -minister

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON, March 27 (Reuters) - Britain’s business minister Greg Clark said on Tuesday he would follow expert advice from the defence ministry and others on whether to formally intervene in Melrose’s bid for GKN on national security grounds.

“At the close of the bid when all of the facts are known ... the Ministry of Defence and other agencies will make an assessment and will advise me on whether or not there are grounds for intervention on national security,” Clark told parliament. (Reporting by William James; editing by Stephen Addison)

