FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
MobileWorldCongress
LipperAwards
Myanmar
North Korea
Earnings
NorthKorea
The Trump Effect
Breakingviews
Market News
February 28, 2018 / 11:50 AM / Updated 12 hours ago

Shareholder adviser ISS recommends Melrose investors back GKN bid

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON, Feb 28 (Reuters) - Melrose Industries has secured the backing of investor advisory firm Institutional Shareholder Services (ISS) for its 7 billion pound ($9.7 billion) hostile bid for British engineering firm GKN.

“Given the sensible strategic rationale, (Melrose‘s) turnaround track record and reasonable valuation, approval of the acquisition is warranted,” ISS said in a note circulated to clients last week. Melrose investors are due to vote on the proposed deal at a meeting on March 8.

$1 = 0.7218 pounds Reporting by Ben Martin; editing by Jason Neely

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2018 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.