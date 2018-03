LONDON, March 6 (Reuters) - Melrose Industries will look at what binding commitments, known as post-offer undertakings, it could make about research and development at GKN and GKN’s brands if it succeeds in a takeover of the engineering company, Chief Executive Simon Peckham told British lawmakers on Tuesday.

He also said that “we are not going to sell GKN military protected assets to anyone who is not an appropriate buyer.” (Reporting by Ben Martin; editing by Jason Neely)