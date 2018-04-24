FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Myanmar
Energy & Environment
Brexit
North Korea
Charged: The Future of Autos
Future of Money
Breakingviews
Market News
April 24, 2018 / 1:12 PM / Updated 3 hours ago

Britain gives Melrose takeover of GKN the green light

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON, April 24 (Reuters) - Britain’s business minister said there were no national security grounds to intervene in turnaround specialist Melrose’s takeover of UK engineering company GKN, giving the deal the green light from government.

“On the basis of the commitments given relating to national security, the ministry of defence concluded that statutory intervention is not required,” Business Minister Greg Clark said in a statement to parliament on Tuesday.

“My judgement is that there are not reasonable and proportionate grounds to make a statutory intervention on the grounds of national security.”

Melrose narrowly clinched an 8 billion-pound ($11 billion) takeover of British engineer GKN in March, winning an acrimonious three-month battle for control of the FTSE 100 company.

Reporting by Sarah Young; editing by Stephen Addison

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2018 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.