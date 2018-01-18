FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
January 18, 2018 / 7:50 AM / Updated 21 minutes ago

GKN calls Melrose's hostile offer statement "misleading"

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Jan 18 (Reuters) - GKN called Melrose’s unsolicited offer statement “misleading”, a day after it swiftly rejected the turnaround specialist’s 7.4 billion pound ($10.2 billion) hostile offer for the British engineering company. “GKN’s Board considers 32 percent to be a fake premium. Melrose’s market capitalisation on 5 January was significantly smaller than GKN’s on the same day ... and Melrose brings no industrial synergies,” it said on Thursday.

$1 = 0.7238 pounds Reporting by Noor Zainab Hussain in Bengaluru, Editing by Paul Sandle

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
