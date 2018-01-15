Melrose looks to win over GKN shareholders after spurned 7 bln stg bid

Jan 15 (Reuters) - Turnaround specialist Melrose plans to meet shareholders in GKN to convince them of the merits of its 7 billion pound ($9.61 billion) takeover offer, which had been rejected by management.

The British engineering firm GKN rejected Melrose’s offer as “entirely opportunistic” on Friday and set out plans to split its business in two.

Melrose said an investor presentation was available on its website, describing “GKN’s current position as an overly complex and under-managed organisation without focus which needs a fundamental change of culture and leadership.”

“They (GKN shareholders) can elect to sell in the market right now for a substantial premium ... Or they can choose to combine their business with ours and have the majority share in what we are confident will be a business capable of significant value enhancement,” Simon Peckham, Chief Executive of Melrose, said. ($1 = 0.7282 pounds) (Reporting by Noor Zainab Hussain in Bengaluru, editing by Louise Heavens)