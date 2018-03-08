FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Myanmar
CERAWeek
Brexit
North Korea
Earnings
Future of Money
Breakingviews
Cyclical Consumer Goods
March 8, 2018 / 1:25 PM / in 14 hours

Melrose wins nod from its shareholders, EU anti-trust clearance for GKN bid

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

March 8 (Reuters) - Melrose, which has made a hostile attempt to buy British engineering group GKN Plc , said its shareholders had approved the 7 billion-pound ($9.71 billion) bid and the European Commission had given anti-trust clearance.

Melrose has made the unwanted approach for GKN, which the FTSE 100 company has sought to fend off, calling it a “low price and high risk” bid which undervalues the company.

$1 = 0.7207 pounds Reporting by Noor Zainab Hussain in Bengaluru; editing by Jason Neely

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2018 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.