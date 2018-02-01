CORRECTED-Melrose publishes formal hostile offer for British engineer GKN

(Corrects third paragraph to show share price is for Melrose, adds “in Melrose shares” in second paragraph)

LONDON, Feb 1 (Reuters) - Melrose Industries on Thursday published the formal offer document detailing its hostile bid for British engineer GKN.

The document said the offer, consisting of 337.3 pence per share in Melrose shares and 81 pence in cash, represents a total of 418.3 pence per GKN share.

Melrose’s share price closed at 226.4 pence on Wednesday, it said. ($1 = 0.7057 pounds) (Reporting by Emma Rumney; editing by Simon Jessop and Adrian Croft)