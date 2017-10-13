FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
GKN's aerospace trading 'disappointing', faces external claims
Sections
Featured
California 'horror' fires burn on, 40 dead in one week
California wildfires
California 'horror' fires burn on, 40 dead in one week
Netflix gets Wall Street boost
Business
Netflix gets Wall Street boost
Bringing aid to Puerto Rico
Wider Image
Bringing aid to Puerto Rico
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Cyclical Consumer Goods
October 13, 2017 / 6:18 AM / 2 days ago

GKN's aerospace trading 'disappointing', faces external claims

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON, Oct 13 (Reuters) - British engineering group GKN said trading in its aerospace business was “disappointing” in the third quarter as pricing pressure hit margins and operational challenges took a toll.

The company also said on Friday it was aware of two external claims, one in aerospace and one in driveline, that were expected to result in a 40 million pound ($53 million)charge in the fourth quarter.

As a result of the claims and the operational challenges in its North American Aerospace unit, it now expected management profit before tax for the year to be slightly above 2016.

​ ($1 = 0.7532 pounds) (Reporting by Paul Sandle; editing by Kate Holton)

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.