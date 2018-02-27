Takeover target GKN posts surge in annual profits

LONDON, Feb 27 (Reuters) - British engineering group GKN , which is attempting to fend off a 7 billion-pound hostile bid from Melrose Industries, reported a surge in annual pretax profits on Tuesday to 658 million pounds ($919.3 million )from 292 million pounds a year earlier.

GKN said that its statutory profits jumped in 2017 because of foreign exchange movements in derivative contracts. Sales climbed by 10 percent to 9.7 billion pounds. ($1 = 0.7158 pounds) (Reporting by Ben Martin, editing by Louise Heavens)