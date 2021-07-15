Glanbia shares surge as full-year guidance raised sharply

DUBLIN, July 15 (Reuters) - Glanbia boosted its full year guidance on Thursday after it said very strong demand drove first-half revenue 20% higher on a constant currency basis, pushing shares in the Irish nutrition supplement maker up 5%.

It raised its forecast for annual growth in adjusted earnings per share (EPS) on a constant currency basis to 17-22%, up from a forecast of 6-12% expressed as recently as May.

Adjusted EPS fell 14.9% in 2020 as a result of COVID-19 disruption.

In an unscheduled trading update ahead of publication of its interim results on Aug. 12, Glanbia said its first-half adjusted EPS of around 0.52 euros was up 82%.

Shares in the maker of protein supplements for body builders and nutritional ingredients for food producers were up 5% at 14.6 euros at 0730 GMT, having opened more than 6% higher. (Reporting by Padraic Halpin; editing by Jason Neely)