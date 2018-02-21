FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Pyeongchang 2018
The Trump Effect
Politics
North Korea
Earnings
Myanmar
Consumer Goods and Retail
February 21, 2018 / 8:10 AM / Updated 14 hours ago

Glanbia announces plans to increase dividend payments

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

DUBLIN, Feb 21 (Reuters) - Irish nutrition company Glanbia on Wednesday announced plans to “materially increase” its dividend policy, with a target of paying between 25 and 35 percent of adjusted earnings per share.

The company plans to pay out 22 cents per share for 2017, an increase of 65 percent on the previous year, the company said in a statement.

“This is a sign of the strength of our balance sheet,” Finance Director Mark Garvey told Reuters in an interview.

Glanbia’s earnings per share rose 10.2 percent in 2017. This will slow to between 5 and 8 percent in 2018, it said, as weak dairy prices and investments affect performance in the first half of the year. (Reporting by Conor Humphries; editing by Jason Neely)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2018 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.