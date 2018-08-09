FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
August 9, 2018 / 6:51 AM / Updated an hour ago

Global trade tariffs could disrupt dairy prices- Glanbia FD

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

DUBLIN, Aug 9 (Reuters) - The imposition of trade tariffs around the world could cause some disruption to dairy prices, the finance director of Irish nutrition company Glanbia said on Wednesday.

“The area that we are looking at quite closely is what is happening on the global trade front, particularly with discussions around tariffs etc, that could cause some disruption (to dairy prices),” Mark Garvey told Reuters in a telephone interview.

“At this point, we’d say dairy prices are relatively stable and we’d see that for the next number of months with an eye on the impact on global trade.” (Reporting by Padraic Halpin; editing by David Evans)

