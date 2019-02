MELBOURNE, Feb 6 (Reuters) - Glencore said on Wednesday that production at two of its Australian coal operations has been affected by heavy rain that has brought floods to parts of north Queensland state.

“We have experienced short-term production impacts from heavy rain at our two most northerly coal sites, Collinsville and Newlands,” a Glencore spokesman said in a statement to Reuters. (Reporting by Melanie Burton; editing by Richard Pullin)