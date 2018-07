July 5 (Reuters) - Commodities trader and miner Glencore said on Thursday it would buy back shares worth up to $1 billion in a programme of purchases running to the end of 2018.

Glencore said the programme will be split into two halves, the first 350 million pounds worth of shares to be bought by Citigroup Global Markets by Aug. 7 and the remainder at the discretion of the broker. (Reporting by Justin George Varghese in Bengaluru; editing by Patrick Graham)