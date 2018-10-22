FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
October 22, 2018 / 10:38 AM / Updated 36 minutes ago

Glencore boss Ivan Glasenberg plans to retire in 3-5 years -Bloomberg

1 Min Read

Oct 22 (Reuters) - Glencore Chief Executive Ivan Glasenberg has told investors he plans to retire in three to five years, Bloomberg reported bloom.bg/2PhDioI on Monday.

He has started training three to four people to succeed him in the top job, Bloomberg reported, citing people familiar with the matter.

Glasenberg, who grew up in South Africa during apartheid, has worked his way to the top over a quarter century.

A spokesman for Glencore declined to comment. (Reporting by Arathy S Nair in Bengaluru; editing by David Evans)

