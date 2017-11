N‘DJAMENA, Nov 5 (Reuters) - Chadian government officials will meet Glencore executives in Paris on Monday to discuss restructuring the country’s debt, two senior Chadian government sources with knowledge of the matter told Reuters on Sunday.

Chad has been trying renegotiate its hefty external commercial debt to Glencore, which eats up nearly all of its oil profits - the country’s main source of revenue. (Reporting by Madjiasra Nako; Writing by Tim Cocks; Editing by Mary Milliken)