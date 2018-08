Truck explodes at Glencore oilfield in Chad, production suspended

N’DJAMENA, Aug 28 (Reuters) - A truck caught fire and exploded on Sunday at Glencore’s Mangara oilfield in Chad, forcing production to be suspended, the company said on Tuesday.

“A truck used to transport crude oil caught fire and exploded. Three employees suffered minor injuries and have since been discharged. As a result of the incident, the field was immediately shut down,” Glencore said in a statement. (Reporting By Madjiasra Nako Additional reporting and writing by Aaron Ross Editing by David Goodman)