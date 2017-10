TOKYO, Oct 13 (Reuters) - Glencore Plc and Tohoku Electric Power Co have settled an Australian thermal coal import contract for October 2017-September 2018 at $94.75 a tonne, the same price as the term contract that ended last month, sources familiar with the matter said on Friday.

The price set for the year starting this month represents an 11.5 percent increase from the April-March contract. (Reporting by Yuka Obayashi and Aaron Sheldrick Writing by Osamu Tsukimori; Editing by Edwina Gibbs)