FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Imprisoned In Myanmar
Energy & Environment
Brexit
North Korea
Charged: The Future of Autos
Future of Money
Breakingviews
Earnings Season
October 31, 2018 / 1:50 AM / Updated 2 hours ago

Glencore hikes coal cost savings forecast by 50 pct

1 Min Read

MELBOURNE, Oct 31 (Reuters) - Recent mine acquisitions have helped Glencore Plc achieve 50 percent more cost savings in its coal business than it had targeted, the world’s biggest exporter of coal for power plants said on Wednesday.

Glencore had expected to achieve annual cash savings of more than $300 million in its coal business by the end of 2018 in a two-year cost-cutting drive, but on Wednesday said it now expects savings of more than $450 million by year-end.

Reporting by Sonali Paul; editing by Richard Pullin

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2018 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.