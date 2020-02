LONDON, Feb 14 (Reuters) - Glencore’s Katanga operation in Africa held unsold stocks of 12,797 tonnes of battery material cobalt with a current market value of more than $400 million at the end of last year, statements from Katanga show.

Toronto-listed Katanga Mining, mostly owned by London-listed Glencore produced 17,054 tonnes of cobalt contained in hydroxide last year and sold only 4,257 tonnes over the same period.