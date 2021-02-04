Directory of sitesLoginContactSupport
for-phone-onlyfor-tablet-portrait-upfor-tablet-landscape-upfor-desktop-upfor-wide-desktop-up
Basic Materials

REFILE-Glencore hands back Prodeco's mining contracts to Colombia

By Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Adds media packaging code)

Feb 4 (Reuters) - Glencore said on Thursday that its Colombian unit will commence the process of handing its mining contracts back to the Republic of Colombia, after a review found that its two mines were uneconomic to recommence operations.

Glencore said Prodeco has re-commenced the voluntary redundancy programme and its mines will remain on care and maintenance until the formal process of relinquishing the contracts is completed. (Reporting by Shanima A in Bengaluru; Editing by Shailesh Kuber)

for-phone-onlyfor-tablet-portrait-upfor-tablet-landscape-upfor-desktop-upfor-wide-desktop-up