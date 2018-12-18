Katanga settles Congo investigation with Canadian regulator

Dec 18 (Reuters) - Katanga Mining Ltd said on Tuesday it had reached a settlement with a Canadian regulator over investigation of some historical disclosures related to a business in the Democratic Republic of Congo.

The Glencore-controlled company will pay C$28.5 million ($21.24 million) to settle with the Ontario Securities Commission, after saying it had misstated certain financial statements and not maintained adequate disclosure controls. ($1 = 1.3421 Canadian dollars) (Reporting by Shashwat Awasthi in Bengaluru; Editing by Anil D’Silva)