UPDATE 1-Congo's Gecamines says debts require dissolution of Glencore venture

DAKAR, April 24 (Reuters) - Congo’s state miner Gecamines said on Tuesday it was starting legal proceedings to dissolve its Kamoto copper and cobalt joint venture with a Glencore subsidiary because of high debts that have weighed on the mine for more than 10 years.

Gecamines said debts owed by Kamoto to Glencore and its subsidiaries at the end of 2017 topped $9 billion. It said the mining giant charged the venture interest rates on loans that were too high.

Kamoto is 75 percent controlled by Katanga Mining, in which Glencore has an 86 percent stake. Gecamines controls the remaining 25 percent.

“Through a series of intragroup financial and commercial agreements, the majority shareholders group implemented a policy that resulted in draining, to its own benefit, the treasury and the wealth of the joint company,” Gecamines said in a statement.

A Glencore spokesman declined to comment.

Katanga Mining had said on Sunday it opposed dissolving Kamoto and was assessing options to address the mine’s capital shortfall, including forgiving a portion of the debt.

Katanga said it had attempted to engage in talks with Gecamines about recapitalising the Kamoto mine but said the Congolese company unilaterally launched legal proceedings.

A court hearing on Gecamines’ petition to dissolve Kamoto is scheduled for May 8 in Congo.

Gecamines said in its statement that annual interest rates on Kamoto’s debts had reached 14 percent. It said Glencore and its subsidiaries were able to borrow funds far more cheaply than the level at which it lent on to venture.

Congo is Africa’s top copper producer and the world’s leading miner of cobalt, a key ingredient in electric batteries. Katanga is expected to become one of the world’s biggest cobalt producers soon.

Shares in Toronto-listed Katanga lost half their value on Monday in response to Sunday’s original announcement.