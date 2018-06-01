FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
June 1, 2018 / 12:00 PM / a few seconds ago

Congo Supreme Court rejects Glencore bid to move dissolution case

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

DAKAR, June 1 (Reuters) - Congo’s Supreme Court has rejected claims by a Glencore unit that a commercial court is not competent to hear a petition to dissolve it brought by state miner Gecamines, a Gecamines lawyer said on Friday.

Gecamines is seeking to dissolve Kamoto Copper Company (KCC), blaming majority-owner Glencore for high debts that have weighed on the joint venture with Gecamines for more than 10 years.

Democratic Republic of Congo’s Supreme Court suspended proceedings before the commercial court in the southeastern city of Kolwezi early last month after KCC challenged the competency of the lower court.

“The competency of the commercial court is confirmed,” Roger Masamba, a lawyer representing Gecamines in the case, told Reuters. He said the next court date in Kolwezi had not yet been set.

A Glencore spokesman declined to comment.

Reporting By Aaron Ross; editing by David Evans

