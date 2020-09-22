Glencore says Kamoto Copper Company ramping up to full production

LONDON, Sept 22 (Reuters) - Glencore’s head of Africa copper on Tuesday said its Congo subsidiary Kamoto Copper Company is ramping up to full production and should produce 270,000 tonnes of copper in cathode in 2020.

In remarks made after a meeting with Congo’s prime minister, Mark Davis said Glencore is also continuing to weigh options for a potential restart of its Mutanda Mining operation, which the company shuttered in November last year. (Reporting by Helen Reid)