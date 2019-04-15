Australia's Aeris Resources unable to agree with Glencore on copper mine buy

April 15 (Reuters) - Australian copper producer Aeris Resources Ltd said on Monday it was unable to reach an agreement with Glencore on its $575 million offer to buy Glencore’s CSA copper mine in New South Wales.

Aeris Resources Executive Chairman Andre Labuschagne said it was “disappointing” that the acquisition could not be completed, but the miner would continue to focus on its Tritton copper operations.

The copper producer had offered last month to buy global trader Glencore’s copper mine in Cobar. (Reporting by Rashmi Ashok in Bengaluru; editing by Richard Pullin)