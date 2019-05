May 9 (Reuters) - Australian miner Aurelia Metals Ltd said on Thursday it is no longer in talks about a possible acquisition of Glencore’s CSA copper mine in the state of New South Wales.

Smaller peer Aeris Resources Ltd said last month it was unable to reach an agreement with Glencore on its $575 million offer to buy the CSA copper mine. (Reporting by Devika Syamnath in Bengaluru; Editing by Nick Macfie)