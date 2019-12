(Repeats to add story keyword used by media customers; no changes to text and headline)

Dec 5 (Reuters) - Global diversified miner Glencore Plc said on Thursday that Britain’s fraud office has launched an investigation into “suspicions of bribery” in the conduct of business at Glencore Group. (Reporting by Yadarisa Shabong in Bengaluru; Editing by Rashmi Aich)