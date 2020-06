June 19 (Reuters) - Glencore Plc said on Friday the Office of the Attorney General of Switzerland has opened a criminal investigation into Glencore International AG for failure to have measures in place to prevent alleged corruption in the Democratic Republic of Congo.

The commodity miner and trader said it will cooperate with the investigation. (reut.rs/2V2m7ZU) (Reporting by Tanishaa Nadkar in Bengaluru; Editing by Shounak Dasgupta)