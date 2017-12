LONDON, Dec 12 (Reuters) - Glencore said on Tuesday it expected zinc output to fall slightly in 2018 to around 1.09 million tonnes versus 1.1 million tonnes this year.

It would creep higher in 2019 to 1.16 million tonnes, the company said in an online presentation.

The market has been waiting for news of when Glencore might bring back online 500,000 tonnes of zinc capacity, idled in 2015 when commodity prices were crashing. (Reporting by Barbara Lewis and Eric Onstad)