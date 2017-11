Nov 20 (Reuters) - Diversified miner Glencore Plc on Monday said it noted material weaknesses identified in Katanga Mining Ltd internal controls over financial reporting.

The company also nominated three new directors to the Board of Katanga, including Glencore’s CFO Steven Kalmin, to implement remediation measures, and added that the review does not have a material impact on its income or cash flow. (Reporting by Sanjeeban Sarkar in Bengaluru; editing by Jason Neely)