Glencore to take Congo subsidiary Katanga Mining private

JOHANNESBURG, April 22 (Reuters) - Glencore is taking its Toronto-listed Congo unit Katanga Mining private, the subsidiary said on Wednesday.

“Katanga Mining Limited... has entered into a definitive agreement with Glencore International pursuant to which the company would be taken private by way of an amalgamation of the company with 836074 Yukon Inc.,” Katanga said in a statement.

Katanga shareholders other than Glencore will receive 0.16 Canadian dollars in cash per share - a 100% premium to the closing price on Tuesday, the statement said. (Reporting by Helen Reid. Editing by Jane Merriman)