April 15 (Reuters) - Glencore Plc’s unit Katanga Mining said it resumed exporting and selling a limited quantity of cobalt from its Kamoto Project in Democratic Republic of Congo.

Katanga said in November that it had temporarily suspended the export and sale of cobalt from the project after uranium was found in levels above the acceptable limit for export. (Reporting by Arathy S Nair in Bengaluru; Editing by Bernard Orr)