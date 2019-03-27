MOVES-Glencore promotes Singapore trader as new Asia crude team leader - sources

SINGAPORE, March 27 (Reuters) - Switzerland-based commodities trader and miner Glencore has promoted a crude oil trader in Singapore as the new leader of the crude oil team in Asia, sources with knowledge of the move said.

Jonathan Cullis, who joined Glencore’s Asia crude trading desk in 2013, is now leading the team of five traders based in Singapore, replacing the previous team head Han Dong, a veteran trader who moved on to a business development role.

Han and Cullis, together with Roy Xu and Alan Tham, have been trading in the same crude oil team for over a decade, having joined Glencore together from Arcadia Petroleum in 2013.

Cullis declined to comment. A Glencore spokesman did not respond a Reuters’ request for comment.

Glencore is one of the world’s largest oil traders, marketing about 5 million barrels of crude oil and oil products a day. (Reporting by Chen Aizhu; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu)