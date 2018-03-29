FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Myanmar
Energy & Environment
Brexit
North Korea
Earnings
Future of Money
Breakingviews
Consumer Goods and Retail
March 29, 2018 / 12:46 PM / Updated 17 hours ago

MOVES-Louise Bullen starts as Glencore's global oil operations manager

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON, March 29 (Reuters) - * Louise Jayne Bullen has become Glencore’s new operations manager for the company’s global oil division run out of the United Kingdom, working alongside global head of oil Alex Beard, filings from last week showed * Bullen replaces Andrew Gibson who retired this month after having worked in the oil business for over 30 years, a company spokesman said * She will be relocating to London from Glencore’s oil division in Stamford, CT in the United States, the spokesman added (Reporting By Julia Payne Editing by Shadia Nasralla)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2018 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.