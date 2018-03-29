MOVES-Louise Bullen starts as Glencore's global oil operations manager

LONDON, March 29 (Reuters) - * Louise Jayne Bullen has become Glencore’s new operations manager for the company’s global oil division run out of the United Kingdom, working alongside global head of oil Alex Beard, filings from last week showed * Bullen replaces Andrew Gibson who retired this month after having worked in the oil business for over 30 years, a company spokesman said * She will be relocating to London from Glencore’s oil division in Stamford, CT in the United States, the spokesman added (Reporting By Julia Payne Editing by Shadia Nasralla)