LONDON, Aug 9 (Reuters) -

* Long-time West African crude oil trader Anthony Stimler has left mining and trading giant Glencore, trading sources familiar with the matter said.

* The sources said Stimler left last week.

* The departure follows a raft of senior management changes at the Swiss-based firm, including the retirement of its global head of oil Alex Beard at the end of June.

* A spokesman for Glencore declined to comment. (Reporting by Julia Payne; Editing by Jan Harvey)