February 20, 2019 / 9:46 AM / Updated 2 hours ago

Glencore traded oil volumes down 17 pct in 2018

GENEVA, Feb 20 (Reuters) -

* Glencore’s overall traded oil volumes fell 17 percent year-on-year in 2018 to 4.66 million barrels per day (bpd), according to the mining and trading firm’s annual results

* Crude saw the bigger decline of 22 percent to 2.58 million bpd, while refined products were down 11 percent at 2.08 million bpd year-on-year

* “The Brent curve dropped back into contango, when for most of the year it was comfortably backwardated. The backward crude structure in 2018 compared to 2017 had a dampening effect on our traded volumes,” the report said (Reporting by Julia Payne; Editing by Mark Potter)

