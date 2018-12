Dec 3 (Reuters) - Glencore Plc on Monday narrowed its 2018 operating earnings at its trading division, citing weakness in its alumina and cobalt businesses.

The company forecast full year marketing adjusted earnings before interest and tax between $2.6 billion and $2.8 billion for the unit, compared to its previous outlook which was expected to be within the top half of the $2.2 billion to $3.2 billion range.