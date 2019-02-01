Glencore says 2018 output boosted by restart of Katanga unit

LONDON, Feb 1 (Reuters) - Miner and trader Glencore said on Friday cobalt production in 2018 soared 54 percent while copper output rose 11 percent due to the restart of operations in the Democratic Republic of Congo.

The London-listed company stuck to its 2019 production guidance set out in an update to investors in December.

Production of cobalt, used in batteries for electric vehicles, reached 42,200 tonnes in 2018 while copper hit 1.453 million tonnes.

Glencore’s Katanga Mining unit in Congo ramped up in late 2017. (Reporting by Zandi Shabalala; editing by Jason Neely)