UPDATE 1-Glencore raises full-year marketing guidance again

LONDON, Oct 30 (Reuters) - Glencore increased its full-year marketing guidance for earnings before interest and tax (EBIT) to between $2.6 billion and $2.8 billion, reflecting the mining and trading company’s continued recovery from the commodity crash that ended last year.

Its previous guidance was $2.4 billion to $2.7 billion, which already an upward revision from $2.1 billion to $2.4 billion at the start of the year.

Glencore issued the guidance in its third-quarter output report, which showed lower output for some commodities, citing operational difficulties and end-of-mine-life declines in some places, but it said full-year earnings would not suffer.

For zinc output, it lowered its 2017 guidance to 1.1 million tonnes (+/- 15,000 tonnes) from 1.13 million tonnes (+/- 25,000 tonnes) seen in August.

Glencore’s zinc output has been in focus as a strong market has raised questions over whether Glencore would bring back production it shut in when the market was much weaker.

