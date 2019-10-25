Glencore's cobalt output rises 21%, copper drops 4%

Oct 24 (Reuters) - Glencore reported a 21% rise in year-to-date cobalt production on Friday, helped by a ramp-up at its Katanga mine in the Democratic Republic of Congo, while copper output dropped 4% as it prepared to shutter its Mutanda operation in the country.

The commodity miner and trader, which will place the Mutanda copper and cobalt mine in the DRC on “care and maintenance” from the end of this year, said nine-months cobalt production stood at 34.4 kilo tonnes and copper output at 1 million tonnes.

Full-year 2019 copper output, excluding African copper, is expected to be 1,010 kilo tonnes, give or take 25 kilo tonnes. (Reporting by Yadarisa Shabong in Bengaluru; Editing by Arun Koyyur)