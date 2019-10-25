UPDATE 1-Glencore copper output drops nearly 4% as Mutanda preps shutdown

(Adds details on results, background)

Oct 24 (Reuters) - Glencore Plc reported a 3.8% drop in quarterly copper output on Friday as it prepared to shut its Mutanda operation in the Democratic Republic of Congo, while cobalt production rose 11% due to a ramp-up at its Katanga mine in the country.

The shuttering of Mutanda at the end of this year, and the parallel ramp-up at Katanga, are part of the global commodity trader and mining firm’s efforts to turn around its struggling businesses in the volatile African state.

It also said that a smelter at the third of its three African assets, Mopani in Zambia, would be operational in December or January.

Glencore announced in August it was separating out its copper operations in Africa, where it has experienced a raft of problems on the ground as well as a $350 million hit because of falls in global cobalt prices.

Full-year 2019 copper output, excluding African copper, is expected to be 1,010 kilo tonnes, give or take 25 kilo tonnes, Glencore said.

The FTSE 100 blue chip also said third-quarter cobalt production stood at 13.1 kilo tonnes and copper output at 352.8 kilo tonnes. Overall production of copper from the three African mines was 5% lower year-to-date. (Reporting by Yadarisa Shabong in Bengaluru; Editing by Arun Koyyur and Patrick Graham)