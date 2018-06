JOHANNESBURG, June 26 (Reuters) - Glencore said on Tuesday that eight people were injured at its South African smelting operations in the North West province during a protest.

Glencore said a security company at its Wonderkop Smelter fired rubber bullets to disperse the protestors, who were demanding employment, resulting in eight people sustaining minor injuries. (Reporting by Tanisha Heiberg, editing by Louise Heavens)