in 20 days
Glencore sees rise in H1 zinc output, lowers full-year target
#Basic Materials
July 27, 2017 / 6:22 AM / in 20 days

Glencore sees rise in H1 zinc output, lowers full-year target

1 Min Read

JOHANNESBURG, July 27 (Reuters) - Global miner and trader Glencore reported a 13 percent jump in zinc production in its first half on Thursday due to improved mine performances but nudged down its target for the year.

Output for the first six months totalled 570,800 tonnes, up 13 percent on the same period a year ago.

Production guidance for the year was trimmed to 1.13 million tonnes from a previous 1.19 million tonnes. (Reporting by Zandi Shabalala and Sanjeeban Sarkar; Editing by Mark Potter)

