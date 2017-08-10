FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Glencore raises FY marketing EBIT outlook after surge in H1 earnings
#Basic Materials
August 10, 2017 / 5:51 AM / 2 months ago

Glencore raises FY marketing EBIT outlook after surge in H1 earnings

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Aug 10 (Reuters) - Glencore Plc said it is raising its full-year marketing EBIT forecast after the miner reported a 68 percent surge in its earnings for the first half of the year.

The company increased its full-year marketing adjusted earnings before interest and tax guidance by $100 million to a range of $2.4 billion to $2.7 billion.

Adjusted EBITDA (Earnings Before Interest, Taxes, Depreciation and Amortization) rose to $6.74 billion in the first half of 2017 from $4.02 billion a year earlier. (Reporting by Arathy S Nair in Bengaluru; Editing by Sherry Jacob-Phillips)

