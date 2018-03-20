Glencore sees Rosneft shares still going to China's CEFC

LAUSANNE, Switzerland, March 20 (Reuters) - Mining giant Glencore still expects to complete the deal to sell part of its holding in Russian oil major Rosneft to China’s CEFC, Glencore chief executive Ivan Glasenberg said on Tuesday.

CEFC China Energy Chairman Ye Jianming, under investigation in China over suspected economic crimes, will step down from his position at the Chinese conglomerate, officials said on Tuesday.

“The deal might still happen... The deal was approved by the Chinese government,” he said. (Reporting by Dmitry Zhdannikov, editing by Louise Heavens)