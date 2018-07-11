FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
July 11, 2018 / 7:23 AM / Updated 2 hours ago

Glencore sets up board committee on U.S. money-laundering probe

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

July 11 (Reuters) - Glencore Plc has established a board committee to oversee the mining company’s response to U.S. authorities’ demands for documents on its business in the Democratic Republic of Congo, Venezuela and Nigeria as part of a corruption probe.

The committee comprises of Chairman Tony Hayward and Independent Non-Executive Director Leonhard Fischer and Patrice Merrin, the company said in a statement on Wednesday.

Swiss-based Glencore received a subpoena from the U.S. Department of Justice (DOJ) last week requesting documents and records on compliance with the U.S. Foreign Corrupt Practices Act and money-laundering statutes. (Reporting by Arathy S Nair in Bengaluru; editing by Patrick Graham)

