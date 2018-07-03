Glencore unit receives subpoena from U.S. Department of Justice

July 3 (Reuters) - Glencore Plc said a subsidiary had received a subpoena from the U.S. Department of Justice requesting documents and records on compliance with the Foreign Corrupt Practices Act and U.S. money laundering statutes.

The documents requested from subsidiary Glencore Ltd relate to the group’s business in Nigeria, the Democratic Republic of Congo and Venezuela from 2007 to present, Glencore said, adding it was reviewing the subpoena.

Glencore shares were down more than 8 percent in early trade on London.