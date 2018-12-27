Glennmont sells three Italian solar plants to Tages Capital

MILAN, Dec 27 (Reuters) - Clean energy investor Glennmont Partners said on Thursday it had signed a deal to sell its Italian solar power plants to investment fund Tages Capital.

The deal highlights growing interest in Italy’s fragmented solar sector after fund F2i agreed in July to buy Terra Firma’s Italian solar portfolio for 1.3 billion euros.

The Glennmont portfolio comprises three plants with a capacity of 85.4 megawatts. Glennmont, which also has 285 MW of wind farms in Italy, was advised by Rothschild & Co. on the deal. (Reporting by Francesca Landini)